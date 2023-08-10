Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III: iniziano le comunicazioni ufficiali KONAMI rinnova la partnership con FC BarcelonaWacom presenta la nuova famiglia di prodotti Wacom OneModern Warfare III - Official Makarov Reveal TrailerArriva la nuova versione One UI 5.1.1 EA SPORTS FC 24 - ULTIMATE TEAM NBA 2K24 - svelati i primi Rating dei giocatoriINCONTRA ZOYA IL LADRO NEL NUOVO TRAILER DI TRINE 5Campionati Mondiali 2023 di Pokémon I giocatori GeForce sono pronti per Baldur's Gate 3Ultime Blog

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Gates Foundation Selects Nearly 50 Global Health and Development Projects That Will Contribute to Shaping Equitable Access to AI (Di giovedì 10 agosto 2023) Global call for locally led innovation Will help build an evidence base for use of artificial intelligence (AI) large language models in low- and middle-income countries to improve the livelihood and well-being of communities Globally   SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Following an overwhelming response to its most recent Grand Challenges request for proposals, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today announced a group of Nearly 50 grant recipients who are developing Global Health and Development solutions for their communities using AI-enabled large language models (LLMs). Guided by the goal of reducing Global inequity, the call for proposals specifically targeted researchers and innovators in low- and ...
10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Following an overwhelming response to its most recent Grand Challenges request for proposals, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today announced a group of nearly 50 grant ...

LA GATES FOUNDATION HA RICEVUTO CIRCA 4 MILIARDI DI EURO DI FINANZIAMENTI DAL GOVERNO TEDESCO

LA GATES FOUNDATION HA RICEVUTO CIRCA 4 MILIARDI DI EURO DI FINANZIAMENTI DAL GOVERNO TEDESCO SHARE ON: Maria Heibel - 7 Agosto 2023 La  risposta del governo federale alla richiesta di informazioni   dei ...

