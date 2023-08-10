Gates Foundation Selects Nearly 50 Global Health and Development Projects That Will Contribute to Shaping Equitable Access to AI

(Di giovedì 10 agosto 2023)call for locally led innovationhelp build an evidence base for use of artificial intelligence (AI) large language models in low- and middle-income countries to improve the livelihood and well-being of communitiesly SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/Following an overwhelming response to its most recent Grand Challenges request for proposals, the Bill & Melindatoday announced a group of50 grant recipients who are developingandsolutions for their communities using AI-enabled large language models (LLMs). Guided by the goal of reducinginequity, the call for proposals specifically targeted researchers and innovators in low- and ...

10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Following an overwhelming response to its most recent Grand Challenges request for proposals, the Bill & Melindatoday announced a group of nearly 50 grant ...LAHA RICEVUTO CIRCA 4 MILIARDI DI EURO DI FINANZIAMENTI DAL GOVERNO TEDESCO SHARE ON: Maria Heibel - 7 Agosto 2023 La risposta del governo federale alla richiesta di informazioni dei ......Voters Matter Fund " Capacity Building Institute The Afiya Center International Rescue Committee Intermission Youth Save the Children CARE Every Town for Gun Safety BEAM The Theaster...

Bill Gates, tutte le auto di uno degli uomini più ricchi al mondo autoruote4x4.com

Scopriamo la passione di Bill Gates per il mondo automobilistico, in particolare la sua collezione personale di autovetture.Di Andrea Caldart Cagliari, 5 agosto 2023 (Quotidianoweb.it) - Le mire di alcuni filantropi attivisti del transumanesimo si stanno notevolmente intensificando sul mezzo scelto per “governare il mondo” ...