First n-type i-TOPCon cells roll off Trina Solar' s production line in Qinghai

First type

First n-type i-TOPCon cells roll off Trina Solar's production line in Qinghai (Di giovedì 10 agosto 2023) CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 The First 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cells have been produced in Trina Solar's net-zero park in Qinghai province on Aug 1, marking the mass production of the 5GW n-type i-TOPCon cell capacity. It is a milestone in Trina Solar's integrated layout of n-type technology, which takes in the entire industry supply chain of ingot, wafer, cell and module. Thecells produced in Qinghai factory incorporate n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology released by Trina Solar in May. With the innovations of selected boron emitter and highly doped ...
