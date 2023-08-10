AEW: Jack Perry sopravvive ad un RVD in grande spolvero, vittoria sporchissima per l’FTW Champion (Di giovedì 10 agosto 2023) Un RVD in grandissimo spolvero ha debuttato sui ring AEW ieri notte: il match, valido per l’FTW Championship di Jack Perry, è stato molto bello e caotico, con l’ex ECW in grande spolvero nonostante la carta d’identità non più freschissima. Dopo aver spinto il campione al limite con diverse manovre figlie del suo celebre repertorio, Perry è riuscito però a chiudere la contesa in suo favore in maniera sporchissima ma efficace: un colpo basso con la cintura, una sediata ed un roll-up aggrappato al costume hanno consentito all’ex Jungle Boy di strappare una vittoria importantissima, che gli consente di rimanere campione. Questo finale lascia aperto uno spiraglio per un rematch a Wembley? Basterà attendere qualche ...Leggi su zonawrestling
