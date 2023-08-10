Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III: iniziano le comunicazioni ufficiali KONAMI rinnova la partnership con FC BarcelonaWacom presenta la nuova famiglia di prodotti Wacom OneModern Warfare III - Official Makarov Reveal TrailerArriva la nuova versione One UI 5.1.1 EA SPORTS FC 24 - ULTIMATE TEAM NBA 2K24 - svelati i primi Rating dei giocatoriINCONTRA ZOYA IL LADRO NEL NUOVO TRAILER DI TRINE 5Campionati Mondiali 2023 di Pokémon I giocatori GeForce sono pronti per Baldur's Gate 3Ultime Blog

AEW | Jack Perry sopravvive ad un RVD in grande spolvero | vittoria sporchissima per l'FTW Champion

AEW Jack

AEW: Jack Perry sopravvive ad un RVD in grande spolvero, vittoria sporchissima per l’FTW Champion (Di giovedì 10 agosto 2023) Un RVD in grandissimo spolvero ha debuttato sui ring AEW ieri notte: il match, valido per l’FTW Championship di Jack Perry, è stato molto bello e caotico, con l’ex ECW in grande spolvero nonostante la carta d’identità non più freschissima. Dopo aver spinto il campione al limite con diverse manovre figlie del suo celebre repertorio, Perry è riuscito però a chiudere la contesa in suo favore in maniera sporchissima ma efficace: un colpo basso con la cintura, una sediata ed un roll-up aggrappato al costume hanno consentito all’ex Jungle Boy di strappare una vittoria importantissima, che gli consente di rimanere campione. Questo finale lascia aperto uno spiraglio per un rematch a Wembley? Basterà attendere qualche ...
