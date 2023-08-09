Sathgen Therapeutics completes dosing of the first two cohorts of healthy volunteers with MSP008-22, a novel anti-viral drug (Di mercoledì 9 agosto 2023) MSP008-22 is a new drug candidate that shows excellent efficacy against a range of viruses during preclinical development MUMBAI, India, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Sathgen Therapeutics, a division of the leading chemicals conglomerate in India – Godavari Biorefineries Limited (GBL), announced that they completed the dosing of the first two healthy volunteer cohorts in a Phase 1 clinical trial for MSP008-22, their new chemical entity (NCE). The clinical trial program is managed by Clinexel Life Sciences, a renowned clinical research organization in the pharmaceutical sector. Sathgen is a clinical-stage novel Therapeutics venture focused on bringing therapies for difficult-to-treat ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
