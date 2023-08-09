Lavoro in Smart Working : Licenziata dopo 18 Anni, la Storia di Suzie ...Carenza di Vigili Urbani a Casal di Principe: Multe Stradali in Pausa ...Milano : uomo di 53 anni uccide la madre 86enne e compie suicidio dal ...Apex Legends: Resurrezione ora disponibileChirurgia ed estate: binomio possibile? Parla il chirurgo dei vip ...Need for Speed Unbound Volume 4 - arriva il 16 agosto LEVEL INFINITE - LA LINE-UP ALLA GAMESCOMaltri 4 titoli che riceveranno l’aggiornamento DLSSNOVITÀ AL POKÉMON PRESENTSShadow of the Ninja – Reborn - prime notizie sull'uscita Ultime Blog

Sathgen Therapeutics completes dosing of the first two cohorts of healthy volunteers with MSP008-22, a novel anti-viral drug (Di mercoledì 9 agosto 2023) MSP008-22 is a new drug candidate that shows excellent efficacy against a range of viruses during preclinical development MUMBAI, India, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Sathgen Therapeutics, a division of the leading chemicals conglomerate in India – Godavari Biorefineries Limited (GBL), announced that they completed the dosing of the first two healthy volunteer cohorts in a Phase 1 clinical trial for MSP008-22, their new chemical entity (NCE). The clinical trial program is managed by Clinexel Life Sciences, a renowned clinical research organization in the pharmaceutical sector. Sathgen is a clinical-stage novel Therapeutics venture focused on bringing therapies for difficult-to-treat ...
