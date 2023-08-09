Modern Warfare III - Official Makarov Reveal TrailerArriva la nuova versione One UI 5.1.1 EA SPORTS FC 24 - ULTIMATE TEAM NBA 2K24 - svelati i primi Rating dei giocatoriINCONTRA ZOYA IL LADRO NEL NUOVO TRAILER DI TRINE 5Campionati Mondiali 2023 di Pokémon I giocatori GeForce sono pronti per Baldur's Gate 3Warcraft Rumble entra in fase pre-lancio!Lavoro in Smart Working : Licenziata dopo 18 Anni, la Storia di Suzie ...Carenza di Vigili Urbani a Casal di Principe: Multe Stradali in Pausa ...Ultime Blog

Premier | è O' Neil il nuovo allenatore dei Wolves

Premier, è O'Neil il nuovo allenatore dei Wolves (Di mercoledì 9 agosto 2023) A 24 ore dal divorzio consensuale col tecnico spagnolo Julen Lopetegui, i Wolverhampton Wanderers hanno annunciato il nuovo allenatore. Si tratta del britannico Gary O'Neil, che ha firmato un ...
Premier, è O'Neil il nuovo allenatore dei Wolves  Agenzia ANSA

Wolves move quickly to appoint Gary O'Neil following Julen Lopetegui departure

Wolves have moved swiftly to install Gary O'Neil as Julen Lopetegui's replacement as head coach. The 40-year-old, the club's first British coach in six years, was sacked by Bournemouth in June despite ...

Kluivert confident Iraola can take Bournemouth to 'higher level' in Premier League

Justin Kluivert believes Bournemouth can reach "a higher level" in the Premier League under the coaching of Andoni Iraola. Bournemouth impressively avoided the drop last season by finishing 15th and ...
