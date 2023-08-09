Premier, è O'Neil il nuovo allenatore dei Wolves (Di mercoledì 9 agosto 2023) A 24 ore dal divorzio consensuale col tecnico spagnolo Julen Lopetegui, i Wolverhampton Wanderers hanno annunciato il nuovo allenatore. Si tratta del britannico Gary O'Neil, che ha firmato un ...Leggi su sport.tiscali
Wolves move quickly to appoint Gary O’Neil following Julen Lopetegui departureWolves have moved swiftly to install Gary O’Neil as Julen Lopetegui’s replacement as head coach. The 40-year-old, the club’s first British coach in six years, was sacked by Bournemouth in June despite ...
