Maypharm Launches SEDY FILL, a hyaluronic acid body filler (Di mercoledì 9 agosto 2023) SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Maypharm has launched SEDY FILL, a hyaluronic acid body FILLer maximized in effect to guarantee customer satisfaction. SEDY FILL is an injectable dermal FILLer designed for non-surgical correction of body shape. The uniqueness of its product composition lies in the presence of cross-linked hyaluronic acid produced by innovative HENM technology. A wide range of hyaluronic acid body FILLers exist in the market, giving doctors and patients the ability to fully customize according to need or preference. SEDY ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Maypharm has launched SEDY FILL, a hyaluronic acid body FILLer maximized in effect to guarantee customer satisfaction. SEDY FILL is an injectable dermal FILLer designed for non-surgical correction of body shape. The uniqueness of its product composition lies in the presence of cross-linked hyaluronic acid produced by innovative HENM technology. A wide range of hyaluronic acid body FILLers exist in the market, giving doctors and patients the ability to fully customize according to need or preference. SEDY ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Maypharm Launches SEDY FILL, a hyaluronic acid body fillerSEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maypharm has launched SEDY FILL, a hyaluronic acid body filler maximized in effect to ...
Maypharm LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Maypharm Launches