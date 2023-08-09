Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers – probabili formazioni (Di mercoledì 9 agosto 2023) L’Ipswich Town cercherà di continuare il suo ottimo inizio di stagione quando mercoledì 9 agosto ospiterà il Bristol Rovers nel primo turno di EFL Cup. Un giorno prima che i Tractor Boys sconfiggessero il Sunderland allo Stadium of Light, il Bristol Rovers ha ottenuto un solido pareggio per 1-1 a Portsmouth in League One. Il calcio di inizio di Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers é previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers – a che punto sono le due squadre Ipswich Town Dopo la campagna di promozione dalla League One della scorsa stagione, l’Ipswich è ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
