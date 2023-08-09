Lavoro in Smart Working : Licenziata dopo 18 Anni, la Storia di Suzie ...Carenza di Vigili Urbani a Casal di Principe: Multe Stradali in Pausa ...Milano : uomo di 53 anni uccide la madre 86enne e compie suicidio dal ...Apex Legends: Resurrezione ora disponibileChirurgia ed estate: binomio possibile? Parla il chirurgo dei vip ...Need for Speed Unbound Volume 4 - arriva il 16 agosto LEVEL INFINITE - LA LINE-UP ALLA GAMESCOMaltri 4 titoli che riceveranno l’aggiornamento DLSSNOVITÀ AL POKÉMON PRESENTSShadow of the Ninja – Reborn - prime notizie sull'uscita Ultime Blog

Converge Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Converge Announces

Converge Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid (Di mercoledì 9 agosto 2023) TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or the "Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) Announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has approved the Company's Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "NCIB"). Pursuant to the NCIB, Converge may purchase for cancellation up to an aggregate of 19,427,276 common shares (the "Common Shares") representing approximately 10% of Converge's public float of Common Shares as at July 28, 2023. The NCIB will commence on August 11, 2023 and terminate one year after its commencement, or earlier if the maximum number of Common Shares under the NCIB have been purchased or the NCIB is terminated at the option of the Company. The Company and ...
