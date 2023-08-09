Chengdu, a Grand Finale! (Di mercoledì 9 agosto 2023) Chengdu, China, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
A news report from Xinhua: On August 8, as the representatives of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) and the mayor of Chengdu handed over the flag to the representatives of the next host city, Rhine-Ruhr, Germany, fireworks flared up above the closing ceremony venue Chengdu Open-Air Music Park, officially drawing to a close of the 12-day Chengdu FISU Games. 6,500 athletes participated in the competition, aptly summarized in the theme of the event: "Chengdu makes dreams come true." "Chengdu is the springboard of my dream," Japanese team goalkeeper Ayumu Kinoshita indicated as he walked out of the men's water polo arena. Participating in an international competition for the first time, Ayumi Kinoshita and his teammates did ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games' Opening Ceremony Impresses Audiences WorldwideThe cultural performances showcased Chengdu's unique cultural features, with the "Sun and Immortal ... Without the "Sun and Immortal Birds", the grand finale of igniting the flame would not have been ...
