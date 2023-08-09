Lavoro in Smart Working : Licenziata dopo 18 Anni, la Storia di Suzie ...Carenza di Vigili Urbani a Casal di Principe: Multe Stradali in Pausa ...Milano : uomo di 53 anni uccide la madre 86enne e compie suicidio dal ...Apex Legends: Resurrezione ora disponibileChirurgia ed estate: binomio possibile? Parla il chirurgo dei vip ...Need for Speed Unbound Volume 4 - arriva il 16 agosto LEVEL INFINITE - LA LINE-UP ALLA GAMESCOMaltri 4 titoli che riceveranno l’aggiornamento DLSSNOVITÀ AL POKÉMON PRESENTSShadow of the Ninja – Reborn - prime notizie sull'uscita Ultime Blog

Chengdu, a Grand Finale! (Di mercoledì 9 agosto 2023) Chengdu, China, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

A news report from Xinhua: On August 8, as the representatives of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) and the mayor of Chengdu handed over the flag to the representatives of the next host city, Rhine-Ruhr, Germany, fireworks flared up above the closing ceremony venue Chengdu Open-Air Music Park, officially drawing to a close of the 12-day Chengdu FISU Games. 6,500 athletes participated in the competition, aptly summarized in the theme of the event: "Chengdu makes dreams come true." "Chengdu is the springboard of my dream," Japanese team goalkeeper Ayumu Kinoshita indicated as he walked out of the men's water polo arena. Participating in an international competition for the first time, Ayumi Kinoshita and his teammates did ...
Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games' Opening Ceremony Impresses Audiences Worldwide

The cultural performances showcased Chengdu's unique cultural features, with the "Sun and Immortal ... Without the "Sun and Immortal Birds", the grand finale of igniting the flame would not have been ...

