Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, annunciata la data d’uscita! (Di mercoledì 9 agosto 2023) Quel momento dell’anno è arrivato, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 è stato annunciato e insieme alla presentazione ufficiale è stata definita la data d’uscita. Scopriamo insieme i dettagli Activision ha annunciato ufficialmente Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, la cui data d’uscita è fissata per il 10 novembre in tutto il mondo. Non ha fornito altri dettagli, come le piattaforme di lancio, ma ha pubblicato un breve teaser e una “minaccia finale” che attende il giocatore. Il teaser indica il ritorno del Capitano Price e del Capitano John “Soap” MacTavish. Price dice che tagliare le teste dei serpenti non è una “novità” e che non bisogna mai “seppellire vivi i nemici”. Visto come si è concluso Call of ...Leggi su tuttotek
Advertising
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare III annunciato con un Trailer
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare III esce a novembre - anche su PS5
Call of Duty : The Board Game - il gioco da tavolo disponibile su Kickstarter
Bug mai sistemato : ora viene usato per distribuire malware in Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2 (del 2009)
Call of Duty finisce nel mirino dei cybercriminali
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 e Warzone 2 : Anticipazioni sulla Stagione 5
Ginnastica ritmica: sono tornate le Farfalle - Donna Moderna... mandata a Desio dalla Federazione come 'duty officer' per vigilare sul rapporto tra le atlete e le ... capire che cosa era successo e rimettere a posto le cose a suon di call notturne e pianti infiniti'...
The Hackett Group Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results... visit: https://www.thehackettgroup.com/ ; email info@thehackettgroup.com ; or call (770) 225 - ... The Hackett Group does not undertake any duty to update this release or any forward - looking ...
Westport Fuel Systems Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial ResultsOur light - duty OEM business continues to gain market share with the recently announced additional ... 2023, please visit https://investors.wfsinc.com/financials/ LIVE CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST ...
Quando esce Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Ecco la data di lancio ufficiale Everyeye Videogiochi
I dettagli di Call of Duty 2024 sembrano essere trapelati da un attore in un post su FacebookIf you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy. Said to feature main character called Ratcliffe. This year’s Call of Duty is still ...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, annunciata la data d’uscita!Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 è stato annunciato e insieme alla presentazione ufficiale è stata definita la data d'uscita.
Call DutySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Call Duty