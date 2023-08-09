Call of Duty | Modern Warfare 3 | annunciata la data d’uscita!

(Di mercoledì 9 agosto 2023) Quel momento dell’anno è arrivato,of3 è stato annunciato e insieme alla presentazione ufficiale è stata definita lad’uscita. Scopriamo insieme i dettagli Activision ha annunciato ufficialmenteof3, la cuid’uscita è fissata per il 10 novembre in tutto il mondo. Non ha fornito altri dettagli, come le piattaforme di lancio, ma ha pubblicato un breve teaser e una “minaccia finale” che attende il giocatore. Il teaser indica il ritorno del Capitano Price e del Capitano John “Soap” MacTavish. Price dice che tagliare le teste dei serpenti non è una “novità” e che non bisogna mai “seppellire vivi i nemici”. Visto come si è conclusoof ...

Quando esce Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Ecco la data di lancio ufficiale Everyeye Videogiochi

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy. Said to feature main character called Ratcliffe. This year’s Call of Duty is still ...Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 è stato annunciato e insieme alla presentazione ufficiale è stata definita la data d'uscita.