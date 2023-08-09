Lavoro in Smart Working : Licenziata dopo 18 Anni, la Storia di Suzie ...Carenza di Vigili Urbani a Casal di Principe: Multe Stradali in Pausa ...Milano : uomo di 53 anni uccide la madre 86enne e compie suicidio dal ...Apex Legends: Resurrezione ora disponibileChirurgia ed estate: binomio possibile? Parla il chirurgo dei vip ...Need for Speed Unbound Volume 4 - arriva il 16 agosto LEVEL INFINITE - LA LINE-UP ALLA GAMESCOMaltri 4 titoli che riceveranno l’aggiornamento DLSSNOVITÀ AL POKÉMON PRESENTSShadow of the Ninja – Reborn - prime notizie sull'uscita Ultime Blog

Baby gorilla e baby cerbiatto fanno amicizia | video

Baby gorilla

Autore : panorama Commenta
Baby gorilla e baby cerbiatto fanno amicizia | video (Di mercoledì 9 agosto 2023) Nel video un cucciolo di gorilla si avvicina con delicatezza ad un cucciolo di cerbiatto e comincia ad accarezzargli il muso. Il cerbiatto rimane in posizione e risponde con altrettanta dolcezza all'affetto del gorilla.
