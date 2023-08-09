Lavoro in Smart Working : Licenziata dopo 18 Anni, la Storia di Suzie ...Carenza di Vigili Urbani a Casal di Principe: Multe Stradali in Pausa ...Milano : uomo di 53 anni uccide la madre 86enne e compie suicidio dal ...Apex Legends: Resurrezione ora disponibileChirurgia ed estate: binomio possibile? Parla il chirurgo dei vip ...Need for Speed Unbound Volume 4 - arriva il 16 agosto LEVEL INFINITE - LA LINE-UP ALLA GAMESCOMaltri 4 titoli che riceveranno l’aggiornamento DLSSNOVITÀ AL POKÉMON PRESENTSShadow of the Ninja – Reborn - prime notizie sull'uscita Ultime Blog

AI ' Brain' Technology by Rezolve Joins Forces with NAGA to Revolutionise Online Payment together with Brokerage Transformation

Brain Technology

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
AI 'Brain' Technology by Rezolve Joins Forces with NAGA to Revolutionise Online Payment together with Brokerage Transformation (Di mercoledì 9 agosto 2023) LONDON and FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Frankfurt listed, German Fintech leader, The NAGA Group A.G. (XETRA: N4G) (ISIN: DE000A161NR7), operator of the All-in-One Financial Super App, has announced a ground-breaking partnership with Rezolve AI Limited. The integration of Rezolve's AI platform, 'Brain', into NAGA's proprietary Technology and its social trading app, 'NAGA Trader' as well as 'NAGA Pay' is set to redefine NAGA's current and new users' experiences, provide real-time personalised and intelligent market analysis, enhance trading proficiency as well as automate Payments across multi languages. NAGA provides an Online social ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Four domains integrated into one, Leapmotor releases 'Four - Leaf Clover' central integrated electronic and electrical architecture

Analogous to the human brain's left and right hemispheres, the SOC is responsible for data ... Furthermore, the architecture applies regional control technology to restructure the allocation of vehicle ...

Zanders Announces Acquisition of Fintegral to Enhance Risk Management Solutions

The company specializes in treasury strategy and organization, technology selection and ... to Release First Smartphone App "Braincure" Beta Version Encompassing BHQ Actions for Brain Health, in the ...

SamanTree Medical Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

...accelerate our innovation and to explore how we can further harness this transformative technology ... breast, brain and more broadly in pathology. As the new CEO, Olivier Delporte will be responsible ...

Mondiali ciclismo 2023, gli italiani in gara oggi 9 agosto: orari e programma  Lifestyleblog

AI 'Brain' Technology by Rezolve Joins Forces with NAGA to Revolutionise Online Payment together with Brokerage Transformation

LONDON and FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankfurt listed, German Fintech leader, The NAGA Group A.G. (XETRA: N4G) (ISIN: ...

Study finds how peoples everyday habits improve cognitive function

In this recent Mindwatch study, published inNature Scientific Reports, subjects wearing skin-monitoring wristbands and brain monitoring headbands completed cognitive tests while listening to music, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Brain Technology
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Brain Technology Brain Technology Rezolve Joins Forces