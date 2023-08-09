AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City – probabili formazioni (Di mercoledì 9 agosto 2023) Il Coventry City cercherà di tornare a vincere quando mercoledì 9 agosto incontrerà l’AFC Wimbledon nel primo turno di EFL Cup. Un giorno prima che gli Sky Blues perdessero a Leicester City in Championship, l’AFC Wimbledon ha ottenuto un pareggio in trasferta a Grimsby Town. Il calcio di inizio di AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City a che punto sono le due squadre Coventry City Per buona parte dell’esordio in campionato di domenica a Leicester, sembrava che il Coventry stesse per iniziare alla grande la sua campagna contro i favoriti al titolo. Tuttavia, nonostante ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Le partite di oggi, martedì 25 luglio 2023 - Calciomagazine...hanno da riscattare la recente delusione di non aver vinto il primo grande trofeo ovvero l'AFC ... Gallen (Sui) - Valencia (Esp) 20:00 Swansea (Wal) - Bristol Rovers (Eng) 20:00 Wimbledon (Eng) - ...
Risultati calcio live, sabato 22 luglio 2023 - CalciomagazineEtienne (Fra) - Clermont (Fra) 16:00 Wimbledon (Eng) - QPR (Eng) 16:00 Erfurt (Ger) - Dortmund (Ger)...30 SVEZIA SUPERETTAN Landskrona - AFC Eskilstuna 1 - 2 (Finale) Gefle - Östersund 0 - 0 (*) Skövde ...
Le partite di oggi, sabato 22 luglio 2023 - CalciomagazineEtienne (Fra) - Clermont (Fra) 16:00 Wimbledon (Eng) - QPR (Eng) 16:00 Erfurt (Ger) - Dortmund (Ger)...00 Värnamo - Hacken 17:30 SVEZIA SUPERETTAN Landskrona - AFC Eskilstuna 13:00 Gefle - Östersund 15:...
