Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic – probabili formazioni (Di martedì 8 agosto 2023) Il Wrexham farà la sua prima apparizione in EFL Cup dal 2007 quando accoglierà il Wigan Athletic al Racecourse Ground martedì 8 agosto I Red Dragons sono tornati in Football League con una deludente sconfitta contro l’MK Dons, mentre il Wigan ha iniziato la sua campagna di League One con una vittoria risicata. Il calcio di inizio di Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic è previsto alle 21 Anteprima della partita Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic a che punto sono le due squadre Wrexham Dopo aver posto fine all’esilio dalla Football League durato 15 anni con una memorabile campagna di National League, il Wrexham entrò nella stagione 2023-24 di League Two come una delle favorite per la ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Le partite di oggi, martedì 8 agosto 2023 - Calciomagazine...45 Rotherham - Morecambe 20:45 Sheffield Wed - Stockport 20:45 Stevenage - Watford 20:45 Stoke - West Brom 20:45 Sunderland - Crewe 20:45 Sutton - Cambridge Utd 20:45 Wrexham - Wigan 21:00 LETTONIA ...
