Westport Awarded Additional Production Supply Agreement for Euro 7 LPG Fuel Systems by Global OEM

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT) (NASDAQ: WPRT), a leading supplier of advanced alternative Fuel Systems and components for the Global transportation industry, announced today it has been designated as the supplier of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) Systems to a Global original equipment manufacturer (OEM). This is in addition to the previously announced Production Supply Agreement, adding new Euro 7 vehicle platforms planned for Production by the OEM. This is forecasted to generate €63 million in total revenue from 2025 to 2028. This increases the revenue generated from LPG Fuel system ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Congratulazioni dalla Westport Fuel Systems Italia a Mariano Costamagna, nuovo presidente Confindustria Cuneo IdeaWebTv
