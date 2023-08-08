Haiducii boom: nuova versione solista e attuale di Dragostea Din Tei ...MONDIALI BUDAPEST ATLETICA: UFFICIALIZZATI I CONVOCATI AZZURRI, ...Red Dead Redemption e Undead Nightmare arrivano su Switch e PS4Wizards of the Coast celebra il 30° anniversario di Magic: The ...ATARI annuncia il lancio di Quantum: RechargedYu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2023 YU-GI-OH! SEVENS - UN NUOVO MODO DI DUELLARECS Babbel | Il kit di app e servizi per vivere al meglio l'estateScopri Azucena, un nuovo personaggio di TEKKEN 8!Scandalo prezzi nel Comasco: Bar addebita 2 euro per un toast diviso ...Ultime Blog

Westport Awarded Additional Production Supply Agreement for Euro 7 LPG Fuel Systems by Global OEM

Westport Awarded Additional Production Supply Agreement for Euro 7 LPG Fuel Systems by Global OEM (Di martedì 8 agosto 2023) VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT) (NASDAQ: WPRT), a leading supplier of advanced alternative Fuel Systems and components for the Global transportation industry, announced today it has been designated as the supplier of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) Systems to a Global original equipment manufacturer (OEM). This is in addition to the previously announced Production Supply Agreement, adding new Euro 7 vehicle platforms planned for Production by the OEM. This is forecasted to generate €63 million in total revenue from 2025 to 2028. This increases the revenue generated from LPG Fuel system ...
