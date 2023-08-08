Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion – probabili formazioni (Di martedì 8 agosto 2023) Lo Stoke City cercherà di continuare il suo inizio positivo di stagione quando martedì 8 agosto accoglierà il West Bromwich Albion al bet365 Stadium nel primo turno di EFL Cup. I Potters sono stati tra i grandi vincitori del weekend di apertura del campionato, mentre il West Brom non è riuscito a raccogliere punti nella trasferta di Blackburn Rovers. Il calcio diinizio di Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion a che punto sono le due squadre Stoke City Lo Stoke ha impiegato ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
