Stevenage vs Watford – probabili formazioni (Di martedì 8 agosto 2023) Il Watford cercherà di passare al secondo turno di EFL Cup quando martedì 8 agosto sera si recherà a Stevenage, squadra di League One. Gli ospiti hanno aperto la loro campagna di campionato con una vittoria per 4-0 sul Queens Park Rangers sabato, mentre lo Stevenage ha iniziato la sua stagione di League One con una vittoria per 1-0 contro il Northampton Town. Il calcio di inizio di Stevenage vs Watford è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita Stevenage vs Watford a che punto sono le due squadre Stevenage Lo Stevenage ha ottenuto la promozione dalla League Two la scorsa stagione, raccogliendo 85 punti nelle 46 partite disputate durante l’eccellente campagna 2022-23, e torna in terza serie per la prima volta dal ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
