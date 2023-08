Roll brownie express | non serve la cottura! È perfetto d’estate

Cookies e cinnamon rolls: a Bari apre una pasticceria americana. "Un'avventura di famiglia in perfetto stile … La Repubblica

Fair-goers have been taking to TikTok to show what bizarre foods have made the menu at the 172nd edition of the Wisconsin State Fair, which runs until August 13.My selection this time around came to £13.40, with the sausage roll and scotch egg costing £4 each - so expectations were high. I grabbed a brownie, too, in addition to my cinnamon swirl, and these ...