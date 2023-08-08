Professional Shredders Shred-it and Tony Hawk | Team Up to Raise Awareness of Consumer Fraud and Identity Theft

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 8 agosto 2023) MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/-it, a Stericycle solution and leading information security service provider (Nasdaq: SRCL), has announced a two-year collaboration with one of the world's greatestskateboarders,. The multi-tiered, global partnership includes events, digital and social media activations over the two-year term. Cory White, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Stericycle said: "-it andboth represent committed, passionates at the top of their '' games. We are thrilled to partner our-it brand with's brand. "Asding pros, albeit very different types, the ...