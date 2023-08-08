Professional Shredders Shred-it and Tony Hawk, Team Up to Raise Awareness of Consumer Fraud and Identity Theft (Di martedì 8 agosto 2023) MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Shred-it, a Stericycle solution and leading information security service provider (Nasdaq: SRCL), has announced a two-year collaboration with one of the world's greatest Professional skateboarders, Tony Hawk. The multi-tiered, global partnership includes events, digital and social media activations over the two-year term. Cory White, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Stericycle said: "Shred-it and Tony Hawk both represent committed, passionate Professionals at the top of their 'Shred' games. We are thrilled to partner our Shred-it brand with Tony's brand. "As Shredding pros, albeit very different types, the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Shred-it, a Stericycle solution and leading information security service provider (Nasdaq: SRCL), has announced a two-year collaboration with one of the world's greatest Professional skateboarders, Tony Hawk. The multi-tiered, global partnership includes events, digital and social media activations over the two-year term. Cory White, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Stericycle said: "Shred-it and Tony Hawk both represent committed, passionate Professionals at the top of their 'Shred' games. We are thrilled to partner our Shred-it brand with Tony's brand. "As Shredding pros, albeit very different types, the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge annuncia la survival mode GameSoul
Professional Shredders Shred-it and Tony Hawk, Team Up to Raise Awareness of Consumer Fraud and Identity TheftMANCHESTER, England, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shred-it, a Stericycle solution and leading information security service provider (Nasdaq: SRCL), ...
The Key Benefits of Using Professional Shredding Services in San DiegoIn today’s digital age, it is easy to overlook the importance of physical document security. However, businesses and individuals alike must not underestimate the potential risks associated with ...
Professional ShreddersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Professional Shredders