ENGWE Introduces the X-Series | Next-Generation E-Bikes for Unparalleled Adventures

ENGWE Introduces the X-Series: Next-Generation E-Bikes for Unparalleled Adventures (Di martedì 8 agosto 2023) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 ENGWE, the global well-known electric bike manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the launch of its X Series E-Bikes- X26, X24, and X20. Building on the incredible success of the X26 e-bike, which raised an astounding $1,000,000 on Indiegogo in 2022, ENGWE is pushing the boundaries of electric biking with the advanced X26 and introducing the new X24 and X20 models." An Exclusive Celebration Offer: Early-Bird Pricing and Exciting Gifts Await To mark this momentous occasion, ENGWE invites biking enthusiasts to join in the celebration. By signing up, customers will have the exclusive opportunity to enjoy early-bird prices with an incredible discount of €150 off or $100 off on any ENGWE X-Series e-bike. As an additional treat, ...
