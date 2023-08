AEW | Nick Jackson ha cercato di acquistare una nota federazione indie

Matt Jackson parla del rinnovo dell'Elite con la AEW The Shield Of Wrestling

Last Saturday on AEW Collision, Ricky Starks lost to CM Punk in a “real” World Title match, with WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat being the special outside official.The Elite said publicly that they made their decision to remain in AEW as a group, but in an appearance as guests on the Swerve City Podcast with Swerve Strickland, Matt and Nick Jackson revealed that ...