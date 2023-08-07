Scandalo prezzi nel Comasco: Bar addebita 2 euro per un toast diviso ...Eroe del mare: Francesco Gatto perde la vita nel tentativo di salvare ...Morte di Luca Ruffino: Manager 60enne e Presidente di Visibilia ...Mercato della pasta: in che modo le aziende possono agire per ridurre ...Scomparsa di Kata: Arrestato lo zio e perquisiti i genitori nel caso ...Riforma fiscale approvata: Principali contenuti del disegno di legge ...Meteo Weekend 5 e 6 agosto: Ciclone Circe porta maltempo, ma in ...Incidente mortale sull'A1 tra Rioveggio e Sasso Marconi: Traffico in ...Terremoto oggi magnitudo 3.4 nelle Marche: Scossa registrata alle ...EA SPORTS FC 24 - ESPERIENZA PARTITAUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road: Dehua porcelain international exhibition tour kicks off in Beijing, showing Chinese ceramics culture to world (Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023) Beijing, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

An international exhibition tour featuring Dehua porcelain, which is a type of white Chinese porcelain made in Dehua County, Quanzhou City in east China'sFujian Province and has gained worldwide fame as "Blanc de Chine" (White from China), commenced in Beijing on Friday. The campaign, jointly hosted by Dehua government and China Economic Information Service (CEIS), aims to improve the international brand awareness of Dehua porcelain, boost high-quality development of Dehua's ceramics sector, and promote cultural exchanges among the world's ...
