Xinhua Silk Road: Dehua porcelain international exhibition tour kicks off in Beijing, showing Chinese ceramics culture to world (Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023) Beijing, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
An international exhibition tour featuring Dehua porcelain, which is a type of white Chinese porcelain made in Dehua County, Quanzhou City in east China'sFujian Province and has gained worldwide fame as "Blanc de Chine" (White from China), commenced in Beijing on Friday. The campaign, jointly hosted by Dehua government and China Economic Information Service (CEIS), aims to improve the international brand awareness of Dehua porcelain, boost high-quality development of Dehua's ceramics sector, and promote cultural exchanges among the world's
China Focus: Foreign envoys witness Xinjiang's vibrant life, development in visit"Providing drinking water to 460,000 people everywhere is a fundamental victory everywhere," said Michael Campbell, Nicaraguan ambassador to China, adding that Nicaragua can learn from China's ...
