WWE | Brian Pillman Jr sarà a NXT questa settimana

FTR hanno sconfitto Brian Cage e Big Bill a AEW Collision The Shield Of Wrestling

According to PW Insider, former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. is believed to have signed a deal with WWE: “Brian Pillman Jr. is slated to be at this week’s WWE NXT TV Taping, PWInsider.com has confirmed.After one-upping Santino Marella in their recent match, Dirty Dango (joined by the returning John E. Bravo) will take on Bhupinder Gujjar. Jody Threat will face Alisha Edwards in an important ...