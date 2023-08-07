Virgin Active To Launch Comarch-Powered Loyalty Program (Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023) KRAKÓW, Poland, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Virgin Active, one of the world's leading health clubs, chooses Comarch as its new Loyalty solution provider. Through the power of the ComarchLoyalty Management platform, Virgin Active hopes to enhance its members' experience, retention and engagement. The Launch of the new Virgin Active App and Virgin Active Rewards Program looks to make a healthy lifestyle more accessible for members. Virgin Active now rewards members with a fully integrated rewards Program in the new app. "We built the new app with our members' experience in mind, focusing on how we can ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Kopin Corporation Sets Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call...mounted and head - mounted display systems that incorporate ultra - small high - resolution Active ... Eir, GoMo, Lyca Mobile, Tesco, Three, Virgin, Vodafone, & 48 - ResearchAndMarkets.com Business Wire ...
Niccolò Bettarini, figlio di Stefano Bettarini e Simona Ventura, lavora in una palestra a Milano: ecco cosa faE' uno dei personal trainer della Virgin Active , frequentata da moltissimi vip. Niccolò ama quel che fa. Un passato da calciatore, come il papà, per colpa di un infortunio ha dovuto dire addio al ...
Perdita d'acqua: chiuso il parcheggio del Freccia RossaUna copiosa perdita d'acqua ha reso necessaria, questa mattina, la chiusura del parcheggio del Freccia Rossa. Si tratta dell'area interrata al primo piano che serve la palestra Virgin Active, unica realtà sopravvissuta alla chiusura del centro commerciale . Tutti gli accessi carrai sono stati sbarrati dai Vigili del fuoco che intorno alle 10 sono intervenuti a causa di una ...
