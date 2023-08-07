Wizards of the Coast celebra il 30° anniversario di Magic: The ...ATARI annuncia il lancio di Quantum: RechargedYu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2023 YU-GI-OH! SEVENS - UN NUOVO MODO DI DUELLARECS Babbel | Il kit di app e servizi per vivere al meglio l'estateScopri Azucena, un nuovo personaggio di TEKKEN 8!Scandalo prezzi nel Comasco: Bar addebita 2 euro per un toast diviso ...Eroe del mare: Francesco Gatto perde la vita nel tentativo di salvare ...Morte di Luca Ruffino: Manager 60enne e Presidente di Visibilia ...Mercato della pasta: in che modo le aziende possono agire per ridurre ...Ultime Blog

Virgin Active To Launch Comarch-Powered Loyalty Program (Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023) KRAKÓW, Poland, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Virgin Active, one of the world's leading health clubs, chooses Comarch as its new Loyalty solution provider. Through the power of the ComarchLoyalty Management platform, Virgin Active hopes to enhance its members' experience, retention and engagement. The Launch of the new Virgin Active App and Virgin Active Rewards Program looks to make a healthy lifestyle more accessible for members. Virgin Active now rewards members with a fully integrated rewards Program in the new app. "We built the new app with our members' experience in mind, focusing on how we can ...
