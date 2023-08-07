Red Dead Redemption e Undead Nightmare arrivano su Switch e PS4Wizards of the Coast celebra il 30° anniversario di Magic: The ...ATARI annuncia il lancio di Quantum: RechargedYu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2023 YU-GI-OH! SEVENS - UN NUOVO MODO DI DUELLARECS Babbel | Il kit di app e servizi per vivere al meglio l'estateScopri Azucena, un nuovo personaggio di TEKKEN 8!Scandalo prezzi nel Comasco: Bar addebita 2 euro per un toast diviso ...Eroe del mare: Francesco Gatto perde la vita nel tentativo di salvare ...Morte di Luca Ruffino: Manager 60enne e Presidente di Visibilia ...Ultime Blog

Touch The Notch trasforma la fotocamera selfie in un pulsante multifunzione

Touch The

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttoandroid©

zazoom
Autore : tuttoandroid Commenta
Touch The Notch trasforma la fotocamera selfie in un pulsante multifunzione (Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023) Touch The Notch è un'app che permette di sfruttare il foro della fotocamera frontale per eseguire una varietà di azioni con lo smartphone. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Leggi su tuttoandroid
Advertising

Abbey Labs Launches Public Beta and Announces HashiCorp Partnership

... Essence Ventures, and angels across the security, infrastructure, and data verticals, including ... For more information or to get in touch with Abbey Labs, visit https://www.abbey.io/ Contacts Paul ...

15 trattamenti SPA fuori dal comune

A Merano per "la bussatina" A Villa Eden , medical SPA alle porte di Merano, Touch For Health è il ... In Perù on the road Sull'Andean Explorer, il treno di lusso in Perù che collega Cusco, la capitale ...

10 scene globali che stanno alzando il volume

Artisti da conoscere : SE SO NEON/So!YoOn!, Parranoul, Asian Glow, The Black Skirts. Brano da ... Brano da ascoltare : Bambii, One Touch . Il singolo di traino del nuovo EP di questa DJ emergente e ...

Touch The Notch trasforma la fotocamera selfie in un pulsante multifunzione  TuttoAndroid.net

Suga set to become next BTS member to enlist in military after special allowances made for band

Now Suga is beginning his mandatory service in the South Korean army, leaving RM, 28, Jimin, 27, V, 27, and Jungkook, 25, to hold down the superstar fort. All seven members will eventually have to ...

Crítica: Touched

El segundo largometraje de Claudia Rorarius rompe algunos tabúes al explorar la fina línea que separa la excitación y el abuso ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Touch The
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Touch The Touch Notch trasforma fotocamera selfie