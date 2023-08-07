Scomparsa di Kata: Arrestato lo zio e perquisiti i genitori nel caso ...Riforma fiscale approvata: Principali contenuti del disegno di legge ...Meteo Weekend 5 e 6 agosto: Ciclone Circe porta maltempo, ma in ...Incidente mortale sull'A1 tra Rioveggio e Sasso Marconi: Traffico in ...Terremoto oggi magnitudo 3.4 nelle Marche: Scossa registrata alle ...EA SPORTS FC 24 - ESPERIENZA PARTITAAMD annuncia le Radeon PRO W7600 e W7500 GTA Online: Ricompense triple nelle missioni di Lamar e negli ...Mike Tyson allenerà Francis Ngannou per il match contro Tyson FuryStipendi dei deputati e senatori italiani: tutte le voci del ...Ultime Blog

Spits Milk pubblica il suo nuovo album “Hell’s Lapels”

Spits Milk pubblica il suo nuovo album "Hell's Lapels". Hai mai urtato il dito del piede e ti sembra così affilato che ti fa scagliare e...
La band noise rock/punk britannica Spits Milk pubblica il nuovo ...  The Walk of Fame Magazine

La band noise rock/punk britannica Spits Milk pubblica il nuovo album “Hell’s Lapels”

Hai mai urtato il dito del piede e ti sembra così affilato che ti fa scagliare e calciare qualcos’altro Sì Ok, ecco come ci si sente ad ascoltare Spits Milk “Hell’s Lapels”. La band etichettata da m ...

