SANY Engineering Vehicles Unveils New Range of Intelligent New Energy Dump Trucks (Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023) CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

SANY Engineering Vehicles Business Division, ("SANY Engineering Vehicles") a department of SANY Group ("SANY") focusing on the production of new Energy Vehicles, has unveiled its entire Range of new products, injecting fresh Energy into the new Energy Dump truck sector. The upgraded models aim to provide more Intelligent features, higher efficiency, greater power output, lower environmental impact, and an enhanced driving experience. The new Dump Trucks were showcased at the launch, tailored to specific sectors. Yu Hongfu, President of SANY ...
