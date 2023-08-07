Wizards of the Coast celebra il 30° anniversario di Magic: The ...ATARI annuncia il lancio di Quantum: RechargedYu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2023 YU-GI-OH! SEVENS - UN NUOVO MODO DI DUELLARECS Babbel | Il kit di app e servizi per vivere al meglio l'estateScopri Azucena, un nuovo personaggio di TEKKEN 8!Scandalo prezzi nel Comasco: Bar addebita 2 euro per un toast diviso ...Eroe del mare: Francesco Gatto perde la vita nel tentativo di salvare ...Morte di Luca Ruffino: Manager 60enne e Presidente di Visibilia ...Mercato della pasta: in che modo le aziende possono agire per ridurre ...Ultime Blog

Revolutionary Technique Offers Hope for Hair Restoration in Individuals of African Descent (Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

A groundbreaking study published in the Dermatologic Surgery Journal marks a significant turning point in the search for effective Hair Restoration among Individuals of African Descent. Titled "Follicular Unit Excision in Patients of African Descent: A Skin-Responsive Technique," this study introduces an innovative approach tailored to this demographics' unique Hair and skin characteristics. New Skin-Responsive Hair Transplantation Technique Revolutionizes Treatment for Patients of African Descent Led by Dr. Sanusi Umar from the Division of Dermatology, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, and Dr. U Hair and ...
