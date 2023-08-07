Partner One Acquires Key Fidelis Cybersecurity Assets

(Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023) RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/One, one of the fastest growing software conglomerates in the world, has announced its acquisition ofsoftware, intellectual property, equipment, inventory and customer and reseller contracts.software is a leader in theindustry, with innovative eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) and Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP).solutions protect the most sensitive networks, data, andof the world's largest government and commercial environments.One is incorporating these acquiredplatforms into its existing vast product portfolio. "This is great news for our customers and our ...

A trusted businessto more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 ... For more information, visit www.isg -.com . Contacts Press Contacts: Will Thoretz, ISG +1 203 ......recently rolled - out K - 12 Community Vendor Assessment Tool (K - 12CVAT) and is an active... attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics inunified ......milestone for both companies and reinforces NetBet Italy's commitment to becoming the number... With its long - standing and reputable expertise in game development, Inspired is an idealfor ...

ROCKWOOL TITLE PARTNER DELLA TAPPA ITALIANA DEL ... Sailbiz.it

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner One, one of the fastest growing software conglomerates in the world, has announced its ...ll progetto One team Olimpia di Milano tra gli otto migliori d'Europa per il lavoro a sostegno della comunità e dei soggetti vulnerabili ...