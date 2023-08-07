Partner One Acquires Key Fidelis Cybersecurity Assets (Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023) RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Partner One, one of the fastest growing software conglomerates in the world, has announced its acquisition of Fidelis Cybersecurity software, intellectual property, equipment, inventory and customer and reseller contracts. Fidelis software is a leader in the Cybersecurity industry, with innovative eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) and Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Fidelis solutions protect the most sensitive networks, data, and Assets of the world's largest government and commercial environments. Partner One is incorporating these acquired Cybersecurity platforms into its existing vast product portfolio. "This is great news for our customers and our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Partner One, one of the fastest growing software conglomerates in the world, has announced its acquisition of Fidelis Cybersecurity software, intellectual property, equipment, inventory and customer and reseller contracts. Fidelis software is a leader in the Cybersecurity industry, with innovative eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) and Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Fidelis solutions protect the most sensitive networks, data, and Assets of the world's largest government and commercial environments. Partner One is incorporating these acquired Cybersecurity platforms into its existing vast product portfolio. "This is great news for our customers and our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
EA Sports FC24 : annunciata la partnership con “Pallone d’oro”
Comunicazione L’agenzia diventa partner d’impresa per la formazione
Comunicazione - l’agenzia diventa partner d’impresa per la formazione
La Russia chiede aiuto ai partner Brics per la sua nuova stazione spaziale
KSL CAPITAL PARTNERS ACQUISISCE UNA PARTECIPAZIONE DI MAGGIORANZA IN SERENO HOTELS
La Russia offre ai partner Brics un modulo sulla stazione spaziale
EU's Energy Firms Pursue Shared Goal of Self - RelianceA trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 ... For more information, visit www.isg - one.com . Contacts Press Contacts: Will Thoretz, ISG +1 203 ...
PowerSchool Joins White House K - 12 Education Technology Secure by Design Pledge & Announces New Commitments to Education Ecosystem ......recently rolled - out K - 12 Community Vendor Assessment Tool (K - 12CVAT) and is an active partner ... attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified ...
NetBet Italy partners with Inspired Entertainment...milestone for both companies and reinforces NetBet Italy's commitment to becoming the number one ... With its long - standing and reputable expertise in game development, Inspired is an ideal partner for ...
ROCKWOOL TITLE PARTNER DELLA TAPPA ITALIANA DEL ... Sailbiz.it
Partner One Acquires Key Fidelis Cybersecurity AssetsRIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner One, one of the fastest growing software conglomerates in the world, has announced its ...
Quando la pallacanestro aiuta i più fragilill progetto One team Olimpia di Milano tra gli otto migliori d'Europa per il lavoro a sostegno della comunità e dei soggetti vulnerabili ...
Partner OneSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Partner One