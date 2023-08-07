Wizards of the Coast celebra il 30° anniversario di Magic: The ...ATARI annuncia il lancio di Quantum: RechargedYu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2023 YU-GI-OH! SEVENS - UN NUOVO MODO DI DUELLARECS Babbel | Il kit di app e servizi per vivere al meglio l'estateScopri Azucena, un nuovo personaggio di TEKKEN 8!Scandalo prezzi nel Comasco: Bar addebita 2 euro per un toast diviso ...Eroe del mare: Francesco Gatto perde la vita nel tentativo di salvare ...Morte di Luca Ruffino: Manager 60enne e Presidente di Visibilia ...Mercato della pasta: in che modo le aziende possono agire per ridurre ...Ultime Blog

Partner One Acquires Key Fidelis Cybersecurity Assets (Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023) RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Partner One, one of the fastest growing software conglomerates in the world, has announced its acquisition of Fidelis Cybersecurity software, intellectual property, equipment, inventory and customer and reseller contracts. Fidelis software is a leader in the Cybersecurity industry, with innovative eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) and Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Fidelis solutions protect the most sensitive networks, data, and Assets of the world's largest government and commercial environments. Partner One is incorporating these acquired Cybersecurity platforms into its existing vast product portfolio. "This is great news for our customers and our ...
