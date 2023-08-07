Nur Ink Innovations has signed an agreement for the sale and supply of ink to a leading European manufacturer of digital textile printers (Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023) The sales agreement signed by Nur Ink Innovations and the digital printer manufacturer is a multi-year agreement for the supply of a unique ink developed by the company TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Nur Ink Innovations Ltd. (TASE: NURI), which is engaged in the research and development of various types of water-based, green, and environmentally friendly pigment inks, is pleased to report that it has signed an agreement for the supply of ink with a European company that develops, manufactures, and markets digital printing systems for printing on various clothing items. The water-based pigment ink set developed by the company in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Nur Ink Innovations Ltd. (TASE: NURI), which is engaged in the research and development of various types of water-based, green, and environmentally friendly pigment inks, is pleased to report that it has signed an agreement for the supply of ink with a European company that develops, manufactures, and markets digital printing systems for printing on various clothing items. The water-based pigment ink set developed by the company in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Scrapbooking: i profili da seguire su TikTok Influenxer.it
Dasung bringt ersten PC-Monitor mit farbigem E-Ink-DisplayDas auf die Herstellung von Monitoren mit E-Ink-Displays spezialisierte chinesische Startup Dasung hat den ersten farbigen E-Ink-Monitor angekündigt.
Erster PC-Monitor mit farbigem E-Ink-Display vorgestelltDas Modell Paperlike Color von Dasung bietet 4.096 Farben und soll auch Videos flüssig abspielen können ...
Nur InkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Nur Ink