Nur Ink Innovations has signed an agreement for the sale and supply of ink to a leading European manufacturer of digital textile printers

Nur Ink Innovations has signed an agreement for the sale and supply of ink to a leading European manufacturer of digital textile printers (Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023) The sales agreement signed by Nur Ink Innovations and the digital printer manufacturer is a multi-year agreement for the supply of a unique ink developed by the company TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Nur Ink Innovations Ltd. (TASE: NURI), which is engaged in the research and development of various types of water-based, green, and environmentally friendly pigment inks, is pleased to report that it has signed an agreement for the supply of ink with a European company that develops, manufactures, and markets digital printing systems for printing on various clothing items.   The water-based pigment ink set developed by the company in ...
