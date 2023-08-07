Wizards of the Coast celebra il 30° anniversario di Magic: The ...ATARI annuncia il lancio di Quantum: RechargedYu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2023 YU-GI-OH! SEVENS - UN NUOVO MODO DI DUELLARECS Babbel | Il kit di app e servizi per vivere al meglio l'estateScopri Azucena, un nuovo personaggio di TEKKEN 8!Scandalo prezzi nel Comasco: Bar addebita 2 euro per un toast diviso ...Eroe del mare: Francesco Gatto perde la vita nel tentativo di salvare ...Morte di Luca Ruffino: Manager 60enne e Presidente di Visibilia ...Mercato della pasta: in che modo le aziende possono agire per ridurre ...Ultime Blog

NJPW: Akira Vs Bailey a All Star Jr. USA (Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023) Si arricchisce l’agenda USA delle apparizioni di Francesco Akira. Dopo l’annuncio del debutto in GCW a Settembre (QUI la news) e del debutto in CMLL ad Agosto (QUI la news), il lottatore italiano sarà presente il 19 Agosto a Philadelphia per All Star Jr. USA. Akira affronterà Mike Bailey nella semifinale del Torneo che andrà in scena nello show, il vincente affronterà il vincente fra Kevin Knight e Clark Connors.
