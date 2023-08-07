NJPW | Akira Vs Bailey a All Star Jr USA

(Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023) Si arricchisce l’agenda USA delle apparizioni di Francesco. Dopo l’annuncio del debutto in GCW a Settembre (QUI la news) e del debutto in CMLL ad Agosto (QUI la news), il lottatore italiano sarà presente il 19 Agosto a Philadelphia per AllJr. USA.affronterà Mikenella semifinale del Torneo che andrà in scena nello show, il vincente affronterà il vincente fra Kevin Knight e Clark Connors.

The lineup for the All Star Junior USA tournament is set. NJPW previously announced that the All Star Junior USA Tournament, a four-man one-night tournament, will be held at All Star Junior Festival ...