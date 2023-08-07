NJPW: Akira Vs Bailey a All Star Jr. USA (Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023) Si arricchisce l’agenda USA delle apparizioni di Francesco Akira. Dopo l’annuncio del debutto in GCW a Settembre (QUI la news) e del debutto in CMLL ad Agosto (QUI la news), il lottatore italiano sarà presente il 19 Agosto a Philadelphia per All Star Jr. USA. Akira affronterà Mike Bailey nella semifinale del Torneo che andrà in scena nello show, il vincente affronterà il vincente fra Kevin Knight e Clark Connors. Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Francesco Akira debutterà in CMLL il 18 agosto The Shield Of Wrestling
Mike Bailey To Face Francesco Akira In All Star Junior USA Tournament At All Star Junior FestivalThe lineup for the All Star Junior USA tournament is set. NJPW previously announced that the All Star Junior USA Tournament, a four-man one-night tournament, will be held at All Star Junior Festival ...
Burning Hammer: Why This Japanese Creation Is One Of The Most Feared Moves In WrestlingIt's rarely used because of its dangerous style, but Kobashi's Burning Hammer is one of wrestling's most brutal finishers.
NJPW AkiraSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NJPW Akira