NetBet Italy partners with Inspired Entertainment

NetBet Italy – a leading online gambling platform in Italy – has announced a new partnership with Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE), a global supplier of content, technology, hardware and services for the regulated gambling industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies and reinforces NetBet Italy's commitment to becoming the number one destination for online gaming in Italy. Through this exciting partnership, NetBet Italy will enhance its online casino offering with a wide range of popular and fun games from Inspired's
NetBet Italia collabora con Inspired EntertainmentROME, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italia, casinò online leader in Italia, ha annunciato una nuova partnership con Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE), fornitore ...
