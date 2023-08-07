Scandalo prezzi nel Comasco: Bar addebita 2 euro per un toast diviso ...Eroe del mare: Francesco Gatto perde la vita nel tentativo di salvare ...Morte di Luca Ruffino: Manager 60enne e Presidente di Visibilia ...Mercato della pasta: in che modo le aziende possono agire per ridurre ...Scomparsa di Kata: Arrestato lo zio e perquisiti i genitori nel caso ...Riforma fiscale approvata: Principali contenuti del disegno di legge ...Meteo Weekend 5 e 6 agosto: Ciclone Circe porta maltempo, ma in ...Incidente mortale sull'A1 tra Rioveggio e Sasso Marconi: Traffico in ...Terremoto oggi magnitudo 3.4 nelle Marche: Scossa registrata alle ...EA SPORTS FC 24 - ESPERIENZA PARTITAUltime Blog

Ligandal Inc. Appoints Tushar Nuwal as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer (Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023) NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Ligandal Inc., an early-stage genetic medicine biotechnology company, announces the appointment of Tushar Nuwal as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer. Mr. Nuwal brings 20 years of biopharmaceutical experience, including roles at small and large pharmaceutical companies.  "We are elated to welcome Tushar to Ligandal. His experience in negotiating multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical transactions and his drive to scale Ligandal's platform will be invaluable to our growth," said Andre Watson, Chairman & CEO of Ligandal Inc. Mr. ...
