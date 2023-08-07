Ligandal Inc. Appoints Tushar Nuwal as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer (Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023) NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Ligandal Inc., an early-stage genetic medicine biotechnology company, announces the appointment of Tushar Nuwal as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer. Mr. Nuwal brings 20 years of biopharmaceutical experience, including roles at small and large pharmaceutical companies. "We are elated to welcome Tushar to Ligandal. His experience in negotiating multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical transactions and his drive to scale Ligandal's platform will be invaluable to our growth," said Andre Watson, Chairman & CEO of Ligandal Inc.
