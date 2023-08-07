Wizards of the Coast celebra il 30° anniversario di Magic: The ...ATARI annuncia il lancio di Quantum: RechargedYu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2023 YU-GI-OH! SEVENS - UN NUOVO MODO DI DUELLARECS Babbel | Il kit di app e servizi per vivere al meglio l'estateScopri Azucena, un nuovo personaggio di TEKKEN 8!Scandalo prezzi nel Comasco: Bar addebita 2 euro per un toast diviso ...Eroe del mare: Francesco Gatto perde la vita nel tentativo di salvare ...Morte di Luca Ruffino: Manager 60enne e Presidente di Visibilia ...Mercato della pasta: in che modo le aziende possono agire per ridurre ...Ultime Blog

inGroup's 2023 Momentum Continues With Record-Breaking Second Quarter Growth (Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023) SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

inGroup International Continues its Record-Breaking 2023 Momentum as new Members, new Partners, cruises booked, and overall revenue grew significantly in the Second Quarter. “Compared to the prior year, Second Quarter results were significantly higher in every key area,” says Anthony Varvaro, inGroup's Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer. “New Member Activations were 336% higher. There were 152% more new Partner Activations and 252% more Partner Renewals. Plus, 208% more cruises were booked, and net revenue was 195% higher.” The latest results mark inGroup's Second consecutive ...
