inGroup's 2023 Momentum Continues With Record-Breaking Second Quarter Growth (Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023) SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
inGroup International Continues its Record-Breaking 2023 Momentum as new Members, new Partners, cruises booked, and overall revenue grew significantly in the Second Quarter. “Compared to the prior year, Second Quarter results were significantly higher in every key area,” says Anthony Varvaro, inGroup's Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer. “New Member Activations were 336% higher. There were 152% more new Partner Activations and 252% more Partner Renewals. Plus, 208% more cruises were booked, and net revenue was 195% higher.” The latest results mark inGroup's Second consecutive ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
