Cellebrite Wins Five Forensic Focus 4 | cast Awards |  Reinforcing Standing as Digital Intelligence Leader

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023)across multiple categories, including DFIR Commercial Tool and DFIR Team of the Year TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel and AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a globalin(DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, is thrilled to winprestigious 20234:. “'s nominations andhighlight ourship and commitment to continually innovate, delivering the most effective and advancedand investigative solutions to market,” says Leeor Ben-Peretz, ...