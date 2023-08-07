CAS Welcomes Early-Career Scientists for the 2023 Future Leaders Program (Di lunedì 7 agosto 2023) The prestigious Leadership Program offers unique learning and networking opportunities for the next generation of Scientists. COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Today, CAS welcomed 35 of the brightest Early-Career Scientists from around the world to kick off the 2023 CAS Future Leaders Program. The unique, week-long Program will help participants develop a highly valuable set of skills: the ability to lead people, communicate effectively, and present research in an accessible and captivating manner. Established in 2010 by CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society (ACS) specializing in scientific information solutions, the CAS Future ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CAS Welcomes Early-Career Scientists for the 2023 Future Leaders ProgramCOLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CAS welcomed 35 of the brightest early-career scientists from around the world to kick off the 2023 CAS Future Leaders program. The unique, ...
CAS accueille des scientifiques en début de carrière dans le cadre du Programme Future Leaders 2023Ce prestigieux programme de leadership offre des possibilités uniques d'apprentissage et de réseautage à la prochaine génération de scientifiques. COLUMBUS, Ohio, 7 août 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS a ...
