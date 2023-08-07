CAS Welcomes Early-Career Scientists for the 2023 Future Leaders Program

Scandalo prezzi nel Comasco: Bar addebita 2 euro per un toast diviso ...Eroe del mare: Francesco Gatto perde la vita nel tentativo di salvare ...Morte di Luca Ruffino: Manager 60enne e Presidente di Visibilia ...Mercato della pasta: in che modo le aziende possono agire per ridurre ...Scomparsa di Kata: Arrestato lo zio e perquisiti i genitori nel caso ...Riforma fiscale approvata: Principali contenuti del disegno di legge ...Meteo Weekend 5 e 6 agosto: Ciclone Circe porta maltempo, ma in ...Incidente mortale sull'A1 tra Rioveggio e Sasso Marconi: Traffico in ...Terremoto oggi magnitudo 3.4 nelle Marche: Scossa registrata alle ...EA SPORTS FC 24 - ESPERIENZA PARTITAUltime Blog

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CAS welcomed 35 of the brightest early-career scientists from around the world to kick off the 2023 CAS Future Leaders program. The unique, ...

CAS accueille des scientifiques en début de carrière dans le cadre du Programme Future Leaders 2023

Ce prestigieux programme de leadership offre des possibilités uniques d'apprentissage et de réseautage à la prochaine génération de scientifiques. COLUMBUS, Ohio, 7 août 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS a ...
