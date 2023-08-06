Scomparsa di Kata: Arrestato lo zio e perquisiti i genitori nel caso ...Riforma fiscale approvata: Principali contenuti del disegno di legge ...Meteo Weekend 5 e 6 agosto: Ciclone Circe porta maltempo, ma in ...Incidente mortale sull'A1 tra Rioveggio e Sasso Marconi: Traffico in ...Terremoto oggi magnitudo 3.4 nelle Marche: Scossa registrata alle ...EA SPORTS FC 24 - ESPERIENZA PARTITAAMD annuncia le Radeon PRO W7600 e W7500 GTA Online: Ricompense triple nelle missioni di Lamar e negli ...Mike Tyson allenerà Francis Ngannou per il match contro Tyson FuryStipendi dei deputati e senatori italiani: tutte le voci del ...Ultime Blog

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar: tutto ciò che sappiamo sull'adattamento Netflix di Wes Anderson (Di domenica 6 agosto 2023) Ecco tutto quello che sappiamo su The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, il nuovo film targato Netflix di Wes Anderson che durerà soltanto 37 minuti! I fan di Wes Anderson sono entusiasti del fatto che, nel giro di pochi mesi, potranno godersi ben due titoli dell'amato regista: per quanto concerne il suo primo progetto targato Netflix, si prevede che The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar venga reso disponibile sulla piattaforma di streaming entro la fine del 2023, mentre Asteroid City, presentato in anteprima mondiale al Festival di Cannes, arriverà a settembre nelle sale cinematografiche di tutto il mondo. The ...
