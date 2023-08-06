Il Niger e lo Scramble for Africa 3.0 (Di domenica 6 agosto 2023) Per capire quanto sta accadendo in Niger è necessario parlare di quello che sta accadendo nel continente: un nuovo Scramble for Africa. InsideOver. Leggi su it.insideover
Le mani sull'Africa. Il golpe in Niger, la nuova colonizzazione (russa) del Continente... che si proponeva di regolare il commercio europeo nell'area dei fiumi Congo e Niger e che di fatto diede il via a quello "Scramble for Africa" la forsennata corsa alla spartizione del Continente che ...
Nigeria - Guarding Against a Military Intervention in Niger, By Kingsley Moghalu [opinion]In consideration of our own national interest, a military intervention must be an absolutely last option for Nigeria, given our own present domestic fragility.I would recommend a very robust ...
What's causing turmoil in the SahelWest African States and their institutions have hollowed out. That’s why the coups are taking place. The military is seen as the only institution that can be trusted and make a difference.
