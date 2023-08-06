Highlights Jake Paul – Nate Diaz (VIDEO) (Di domenica 6 agosto 2023) Gli Highlights e le azioni salienti del match di boxe tra Jake Paul e Nate Diaz. A Dallas è lo youtuber ad imporsi nettamente ai punti per decisione unanime dopo aver mandato al tappeto il veterano della Ufc al quinto round. Un match in cui Paul ha dominato, con Diaz che ha incassato molti colpi, senza però concedere la soddisfazione del ko al rivale. Prevista una rivincita nelle Mma. Ecco alcuni dei colpi migliori e le parole post match What's next for both @JakePaul & @NateDiaz209? #PaulDiaz @mostvpromotions @realfightinc @celsiusofficial #CELSIUSLiveFit #CELSIUSBrandPartner pic.twitter.com/vOQDREtd7y — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 6, 2023 EVEN IN ...Leggi su sportface
Jake Paul V Nate Diaz: Full Fight HighlightsBoxing: Jake Paul rebounded from a loss to Tommy Fury by taking a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz (97-92, 98-91 x2) in Dallas.
Video: Jake Paul Arrives to Nate Diaz Fight in TankJake Paul has taken his "war" with MMA legend Nate Diaz on Saturday night literally. The Youtube sensation turned boxer pulled up to the American ...
