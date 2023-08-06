Elfsborg-Sirius (domenica 06 agosto 2023 ore 15:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di domenica 6 agosto 2023) Terminata la lunga imbattibilità nello scontro diretto sul campo del BK Hacken, per la capolista Elfsborg è in programma la gara interna contro il pericolante Sirius. I campioni uscenti si confermano bestia nera della squadra di Thelin, sconfitti sia all’andata che al ritorno dall’unica squadra che ad oggi è stata in grado di procurargli un dispiacere in campionato. Per InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Le partite di oggi, domenica 6 agosto 2023 - Calciomagazine...00 Jeju - Gangwon 12:30 SUDAFRICA PREMIER LEAGUE Kaizer Chiefs - Chippa United 15:00 TS Galaxy - Cape Town Spurs 15:00 Cape Town City - Polokwane 17:30 SVEZIA ALLSVENSKAN Elfsborg - Sirius 15:00 ...
Risultati calcio live, domenica 9 luglio 2023 - CalciomagazineMunicipal 22:30 SUD COREA K LEAGUE 1 Daejeon - Suwon Bluewings 2 - 2 (Finale) SVEZIA ALLSVENSKAN Malmo FF - Mjallby 0 - 1 (*) Sirius - Hammarby 0 - 0 (*) Kalmar - Elfsborg 17:30 SVEZIA SUPERETTAN ...
Le partite di oggi, domenica 9 luglio 2023 - CalciomagazineMunicipal 22:30 SUD COREA K LEAGUE 1 Daejeon - Suwon Bluewings 12:00 SVEZIA ALLSVENSKAN Malmo FF - Mjallby 15:00 Sirius - Hammarby 15:00 Kalmar - Elfsborg 17:30 SVEZIA SUPERETTAN Brage - Orgryte 15:...
IF Elfsborg vs IK Sirius Fotboll Prediction: The host will dominateElfsborg, currently sitting at the top of the Swedish Allsvenskan table, will be eager to bounce back after their 15-game unbeaten run was halted by title rivals Hacken in their previous match. Sirius ...
Preview: Elfsborg vs. Sirius - prediction, team news, lineupsSports Mole previews Sunday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between Elfsborg and Sirius, including predictions, team news and possible lineups. After losing to Hacken on the opening weekend of the season, ...
