"Bromance" Trudeau-Macron, relazione segreta con il presidente francese e divorzio con Sophie, il web: "Viva gli sposi" Il Giornale d'Italia

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau met as kids ... the pair posed for a selfie shared to the Obama White House Instagram captioned: "True bromance." REUTERS/Chris Wattie September 2016: Justin ...Trudeau, 51, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, 48, were married in May 2005 and have three children, aged 15, 14 and nine.