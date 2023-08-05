Watford-QPR (sabato 05 agosto 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 5 agosto 2023) Secondo i bookmaker il Watford è un outsider di lusso, dunque è accreditato di buone chance quantomeno di giocare i playoff, mentre per il QPR sono previsti mesi di sofferenza nella lotta per evitare la retrocessione, come lo scorso anno. Questo tecnicamente non è un derby, tuttavia le sedi dei due club distano poco più InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Le partite di oggi, sabato 5 agosto 2023
16:00 Bristol City - Preston 16:00 Middlesbrough - Millwall 16:00 Norwich - Hull 16:00 Plymouth - Huddersfield 16:00 Stoke - Rotherham 16:00 Swansea - Birmingham 16:00 Watford - QPR
Risultati calcio live, sabato 22 luglio 2023
Crystal Palace (Eng) - Watford (Eng)
Wimbledon (Eng) - QPR (Eng)
Le partite di oggi, sabato 22 luglio 2023
Crystal Palace (Eng) - Watford (Eng)
Wimbledon (Eng) - QPR (Eng)
Watford v QPR line-ups: Gubbins, Smyth and Kelman start, Willock on benchJoe Gubbins, Charlie Kelman and Paul Smyth start for QPR in their first game of the season, while Chris Willock is on the bench. With Jimmy Dunne and Jake Clarke-Salter both out, centre-back Gubbins ...
