Those About to Die: violenza, intrighi e gladiatori di Roma su Prime Video (Di sabato 5 agosto 2023) Corse di bighe, battaglie tra gladiatori e intrighi dell’antica Roma sono gli ingredienti della serie TV Peacock che arriverà su Prime Video nel 2024. Lo sceneggiatore di Salvate il soldato Ryan, Robert Rodat, e i registi rispettivamente di Independence Day, Roland Emmerich, e Progetto Lazarus, Marco Kreuzpaintner, hanno lavorato ai 10 episodi della serie. Tra gli interpreti, Anthony Hopkins nel ruolo dell’Imperatore Vespasiano. Those About to Die – Trama Those About To Die è ispirato al saggio omonimo di Daniel P. Mannix. Nel 79 a.C. Roma è la città più ricca del mondo in cui vengono importati sempre più schiavi provenienti da varie aree dell’Impero. Grazie a cibo gratis e spettacoli violenti come combattimenti ...
