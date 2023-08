SmackDown 04 08 2023 Next stop | SummerSlam

SPOILER: Risultati di WWE Friday Night SmackDown del 4/8/2023 World Wrestling

On Friday night SmackDown, Jey Uso took on Solo Sikoa in a head-to-head fight before his upcoming high voltage clash against WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Interestingly, Jey ...Jey Uso sent a message to Roman Reigns at Solo Sikoa’s expense (Picture: WWE) Jey Uso may have a huge advantage going into WWE SummerSlam after taking out Solo Sikoa at the end of SmackDown. The ...