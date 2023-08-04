Stipendi dei deputati e senatori italiani: tutte le voci del ...Minorenne arrestato per omicidio colposo: incidente mortale senza ...Drammatica morte di una madre a causa dell'intossicazione da acqua: ...Donald Trump si dichiara 'non colpevole' delle accuse di ...TOWER OF FANTASY celebra il suo primo anniversario con l'Update 3.1: ...GFN Thursday: in arrivo ben 41 nuovi giochi ad AgostoApex Legends: Resurrezione nuovo gameplay trailer BACK TO SCHOOL: Proposte di intrattenimento didatticoPreparatevi all’azione, arriva la Stagione 0 di eFootballIndustria 4.0: la connettività è un fattore abilitante chiave.Ultime Blog

Tongwei Group Made its Debut on Fortune Global 500 List

Tongwei Group

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Tongwei Group Made its Debut on Fortune Global 500 List (Di venerdì 4 agosto 2023) CHENGDU, China, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On August 2, the 2023 Fortune Global 500 List was officially released. Tongwei Group Made its Debut on the List with a revenue of CNY 2148.82 billion and ranked 476th, becoming the first photovoltaic company in the world to enter the Fortune Global 500. At the same time, Tongwei Group ranked 34th on the Return on Equity (ROE) List with a net asset return rate of 42.9%, making it the only mainland Chinese company among the top 50 companies with the highest ROE. The inclusion of Tongwei Group in the Fortune Global 500 marks its formal entry into the "club" of ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Indice FTSE China A50: cosa è, come funziona e composizione  Investire.biz

Tongwei Group Made its Debut on Fortune Global 500 List

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 2, the 2023 Fortune Global 500 list was officially released. Tongwei Group made its debut on ...

China’s Tongwei Is First PV Firm to Join Fortune Global 500

(Yicai) Aug. 3 -- Leading Chinese silicon producer Tongwei Group is the first photovoltaic company to join the Fortune Global 500 list.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tongwei Group
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Tongwei Group Tongwei Group Made Debut Fortune