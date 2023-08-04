Tongwei Group Made its Debut on Fortune Global 500 List (Di venerdì 4 agosto 2023) CHENGDU, China, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On August 2, the 2023 Fortune Global 500 List was officially released. Tongwei Group Made its Debut on the List with a revenue of CNY 2148.82 billion and ranked 476th, becoming the first photovoltaic company in the world to enter the Fortune Global 500. At the same time, Tongwei Group ranked 34th on the Return on Equity (ROE) List with a net asset return rate of 42.9%, making it the only mainland Chinese company among the top 50 companies with the highest ROE. The inclusion of Tongwei Group in the Fortune Global 500 marks its formal entry into the "club" of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On August 2, the 2023 Fortune Global 500 List was officially released. Tongwei Group Made its Debut on the List with a revenue of CNY 2148.82 billion and ranked 476th, becoming the first photovoltaic company in the world to enter the Fortune Global 500. At the same time, Tongwei Group ranked 34th on the Return on Equity (ROE) List with a net asset return rate of 42.9%, making it the only mainland Chinese company among the top 50 companies with the highest ROE. The inclusion of Tongwei Group in the Fortune Global 500 marks its formal entry into the "club" of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Indice FTSE China A50: cosa è, come funziona e composizione Investire.biz
Tongwei Group Made its Debut on Fortune Global 500 ListCHENGDU, China, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 2, the 2023 Fortune Global 500 list was officially released. Tongwei Group made its debut on ...
China’s Tongwei Is First PV Firm to Join Fortune Global 500(Yicai) Aug. 3 -- Leading Chinese silicon producer Tongwei Group is the first photovoltaic company to join the Fortune Global 500 list.
Tongwei GroupSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tongwei Group