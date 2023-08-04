Stipendi dei deputati e senatori italiani: tutte le voci del ...Minorenne arrestato per omicidio colposo: incidente mortale senza ...Drammatica morte di una madre a causa dell'intossicazione da acqua: ...Donald Trump si dichiara 'non colpevole' delle accuse di ...TOWER OF FANTASY celebra il suo primo anniversario con l'Update 3.1: ...GFN Thursday: in arrivo ben 41 nuovi giochi ad AgostoApex Legends: Resurrezione nuovo gameplay trailer BACK TO SCHOOL: Proposte di intrattenimento didatticoPreparatevi all’azione, arriva la Stagione 0 di eFootballIndustria 4.0: la connettività è un fattore abilitante chiave.Ultime Blog

Those About To Die è la serie tutta gladiatori e corse clandestine con Anthony Hopkins imperatore romano

Those About

Those About To Die è la serie tutta gladiatori e corse clandestine con Anthony Hopkins imperatore romano (Di venerdì 4 agosto 2023) Sarà la Roma del 79 a.C. – tra gladiatori, corse sulle bighe e scommesse clandestine – a fare da sfondo a Those About To Die, l’esclusiva serie tv che entra ufficialmente a far parte del catalogo di Prime Video e sarà distribuita in diversi Paesi in cui il servizio è attivo (Italia compresa) a partire dal 2024. Lo show, tratto dall’omonimo saggio di di Daniel P. Mannix, è stato commissionato da High End Productions con il servizio streaming statunitense Peacock, prodotto da Centropolis, Hollywood Gang e Street Entertainment ed arriverà in Europa grazie alla piattaforma streaming che fa capo ad Amazon. La serie è diretta da Roland Emmerich e Marco Kreuzpaintner e può contare su una trama coinvolgente e appassionante che attinge direttamente dalla storia e un cast ...
Those About To Die, la serie su Prime ci porta ai tempi dei "morituri" dell'antica Roma  Today.it

