Nevs - La Emily GT ha di nuovo un futuro

NEVS Emily GT, l'elettrica sviluppata dagli ingegneri di Saab HDmotori

The NEVS Emily GT electric sedan developed by ex-Saab engineers finds a buyer. An unnamed investor bought into the old factory, work could begin this fall.Andersson, whose Stenhaga Invest firm bought the former Saab factory in Trollhattan in May of this year, told TTELA that there will be “full activity” at the plant by this fall. Some of the space will ...