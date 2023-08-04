MLW Fusion 03.08.2023 (Di venerdì 4 agosto 2023) MLW Fusion è di nuovo Online e dal vivo, ecco i risultati andati in scena a Tijuana, Messico: Non Title MatchAlex Kane MLW World Heavyweight Champion (w/Mr. Thomas) batte Delirious (9:35) Six Man Tag Team MatchJack Cartwheel, Myzteziz Jr. & Willie Mack battono Dinamico, Genio del Aire & Skalibur (13:33) Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
MLW Fusion 176 - Risultati della puntata The Shield Of Wrestling
MLW Fusion 176 – Risultati della puntataMLW Fusion 176: si torna in Messico con il match tra Alex Kane e Delirious, In programma anche un Trios Match.
MLW Fusion results: Alex Kane vs. Delirious, lucha trios matchDelirious hit a combination of strikes, but Kane caught him with a big boot which gave him the opening to hit a release suplex to pick up the win. Kane then hit his Angle slam-esque finisher The Kane ...
MLW FusionSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MLW Fusion