HEIDELBERG on course after start of financial year 2023 2024

HEIDELBERG course

HEIDELBERG on course after start of financial year 2023/2024 (Di venerdì 4 agosto 2023) HEIDELBERG, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

HEIDELBERGer Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) has made a good start to the new financial year thanks to the recovery in Asia and growth in the packaging segment. The technology company's sales in the first three months (April 1 to June 30, 2023) climbed year-on-year from € 530 million to € 544 million. The adjusted operating result (EBITDA) of € 42 million was around € 18 million up on the adjusted figure for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The corresponding EBITDA margin was 7.7 percent (previous year: 4.6 percent). The net result after taxes improved to € 10 million (previous year: ...
