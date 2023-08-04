HEIDELBERG on course after start of financial year 2023/2024

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 4 agosto 2023), Germany, Aug. 4,/PRNewswire/er Druckmaschinen AG () has made a goodto the newthanks to the recovery in Asia and growth in the packaging segment. The technology company's sales in the first three months (April 1 to June 30,) climbed-on-from € 530 million to € 544 million. The adjusted operating result (EBITDA) of € 42 million was around € 18 million up on the adjusted figure for the corresponding quarter of the previous. The corresponding EBITDA margin was 7.7 percent (previous: 4.6 percent). The net resulttaxes improved to € 10 million (previous: ...