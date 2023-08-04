Stipendi dei deputati e senatori italiani: tutte le voci del ...Minorenne arrestato per omicidio colposo: incidente mortale senza ...Drammatica morte di una madre a causa dell'intossicazione da acqua: ...Donald Trump si dichiara 'non colpevole' delle accuse di ...TOWER OF FANTASY celebra il suo primo anniversario con l'Update 3.1: ...GFN Thursday: in arrivo ben 41 nuovi giochi ad AgostoApex Legends: Resurrezione nuovo gameplay trailer BACK TO SCHOOL: Proposte di intrattenimento didatticoPreparatevi all’azione, arriva la Stagione 0 di eFootballIndustria 4.0: la connettività è un fattore abilitante chiave.Ultime Blog

Fun88 India Celebrates 3rd Anniversary by Welcoming Dale Steyn as Brand Ambassador (Di venerdì 4 agosto 2023) HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Fun88, the leading online gaming and betting platform, is thrilled to announce the appointment of cricket legend Dale Steyn as its new Brand Ambassador on its 3rd Anniversary. The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Fun88 as it continues to strengthen its presence in the sports and gaming industry. Dale Steyn, one of the most iconic fast bowlers in the history of cricket, joins Fun88 as the face of the Brand, embodying the values of excellence, skill, and sportsmanship that resonate with the platform's mission. Known for his fiery pace, unwavering dedication, and remarkable achievements, Dale ...
